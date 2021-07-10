Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,372 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.14% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

