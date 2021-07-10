Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of The Aaron’s worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE AAN opened at $30.80 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.