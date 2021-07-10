Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 32710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

