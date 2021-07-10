Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $298,111.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00006937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $298,111.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

