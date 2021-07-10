Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

MSGE opened at $83.90 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.46.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

