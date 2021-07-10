Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.73 Million Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Zogenix worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 613,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 405,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

