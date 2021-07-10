Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

