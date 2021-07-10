GHOSTPRISM Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $13.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.00882458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,595,080 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

