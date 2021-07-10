Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

GEI stock opened at C$23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.24. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

