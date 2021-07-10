Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 95,876 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,984. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

