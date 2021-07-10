Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $21.37 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Vital Farms worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 222,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 279,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,268. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million and a P/E ratio of 76.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

