Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $39.67 Million Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneWater Marine worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,826 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Several analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

