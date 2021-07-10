Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 295.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,702 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

