Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 101,362 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,362 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Penn National Gaming worth $62,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

