Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 15,889 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.37. 976,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 755.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

