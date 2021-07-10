Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 575,819 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $53,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MCRB traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $21.30. 779,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,233. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

