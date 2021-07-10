Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $110,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

