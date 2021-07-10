GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $32,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.