Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of GLBZ stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.02. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

