Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 87,466 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a market cap of $857.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

