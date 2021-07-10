GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.22 Million

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce sales of $923.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.06 million and the highest is $965.00 million. GMS reported sales of $802.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.60. 167,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,100. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.11.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

