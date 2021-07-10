GoChain Market Cap Reaches $24.25 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,139,121,313 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,246,314 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

