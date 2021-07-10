Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets worth $60,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $118.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

