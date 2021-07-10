Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $60.90 Million Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $60,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBK shares. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

