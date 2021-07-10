Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $56,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,311 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.12.

