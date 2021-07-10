Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Chemed worth $61,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE stock opened at $476.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

