Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Genmab A/S worth $58,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

