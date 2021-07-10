GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLDG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $210.08 million and a P/E ratio of -23.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

