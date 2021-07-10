Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$663.18 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.70.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

