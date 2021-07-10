Governors Lane LP Invests $1.94 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 192,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $2,242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $5,040,000.

ENNVU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 11,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

