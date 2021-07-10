Governors Lane LP Invests $2.48 Million in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 1.75% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMEG. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

OMEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

