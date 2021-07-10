Governors Lane LP Makes New $998,000 Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.15% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

NASDAQ GRSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 169,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,438. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.