G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA)

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

