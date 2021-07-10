Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

GRCL stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $797.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.