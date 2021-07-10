GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Cut by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,742,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000,000 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises approximately 5.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 36.57% of GrafTech International worth $1,195,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 546,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EAF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

