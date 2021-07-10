Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.28, but opened at $39.21. Greenwich LifeSciences shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.