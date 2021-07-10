Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Major Shareholder Sells $72,144,000.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

