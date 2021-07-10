Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Sells $78,480.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

