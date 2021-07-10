Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.65 and last traded at $158.65. 5,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 188,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

