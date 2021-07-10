Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SJI opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

