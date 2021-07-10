Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 63.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.