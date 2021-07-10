Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

