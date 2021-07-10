Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

