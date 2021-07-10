Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 158,350 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,867,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,192,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $12,041,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

