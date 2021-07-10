Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,688 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.86 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

