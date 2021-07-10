Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 965 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth $166,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of JHS stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.