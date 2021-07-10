GXChain (GXC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $31.03 million and $5.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,387,728 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

