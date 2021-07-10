Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 17,931 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,720,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

