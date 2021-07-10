Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 106.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hawkins by 51.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

