Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

GAL opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

